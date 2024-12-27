'Robust checks needed before housing children at unregistered placements in Bedford'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Housing children at an unregistered placement needs oversight at ‘senior level’, say Bedford Borough Council bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bu the council confirmed “almost all” of its children in care are “growing up in registered homes”.

Ofsted statistics have shown the number of reports of illegal, or unregistered, homes increased from 144 in 2020-21 to 931 in 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month the children’s commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, said: “Vulnerable children are being failed – this should never be allowed.

Borough Hall, Bedford - Image LDRS

“If we wouldn’t allow it for our own children, we cannot allow it to happen to the children for whom the state is their corporate parent,” she added.

Bedford Borough Council was asked about its use of unregistered children’s homes during 2023/24.

A Bedford borough spokesperson said: “Bedford Borough Council is the corporate parent to 247 children in our care, during 2023/24 almost all were growing up in registered homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These homes may be foster homes, children’s homes or supported accommodation.

“Despite exhaustive national searches, for a very small number of children there was no available carer or home.

“An unregistered placement cannot be made for children in our care without oversight at a senior level.

“Robust systems are in place to oversee all placements for children in care,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council spokesperson added that when there are no other options “bespoke unregistered placements” that are suitable for the child’s needs are established.

“These unregistered placements are carefully quality assured, and the children are visited weekly,” the spokesperson said.

“For each placement, the house and staff are carefully checked to ensure their suitability to provide care.

“It is expected that each and every unregistered placement used by Bedford Borough Council is suitable for, and makes, an application to register with Ofsted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bedford Borough Council updates Ofsted on the progress of these placements,” they said.

The children’s commissioner website states that the average daily costs equate to £1,600 per child.

The borough council spokesperson said: “Costs for these placements are similar to those identified by the children’s commissioner per day and monitored via regular review.

“Like all authorities, Bedford Borough Council is faced with a national shortage of placements and welcomes the call for further reform of the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are exploring options for further development of homes in the area to meet future need.

“We encourage everyone in the borough to join us in developing our fostering community.

“Foster carers for Bedford Borough benefit from a fantastic support package and help local children stay in their community.

“Watch our video showing the difference you can make here,” they said.