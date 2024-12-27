'Robust checks needed before housing children at unregistered placements in Bedford'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bu the council confirmed “almost all” of its children in care are “growing up in registered homes”.
Ofsted statistics have shown the number of reports of illegal, or unregistered, homes increased from 144 in 2020-21 to 931 in 2023-24.
Earlier this month the children’s commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, said: “Vulnerable children are being failed – this should never be allowed.
“If we wouldn’t allow it for our own children, we cannot allow it to happen to the children for whom the state is their corporate parent,” she added.
Bedford Borough Council was asked about its use of unregistered children’s homes during 2023/24.
A Bedford borough spokesperson said: “Bedford Borough Council is the corporate parent to 247 children in our care, during 2023/24 almost all were growing up in registered homes.
“These homes may be foster homes, children’s homes or supported accommodation.
“Despite exhaustive national searches, for a very small number of children there was no available carer or home.
“An unregistered placement cannot be made for children in our care without oversight at a senior level.
“Robust systems are in place to oversee all placements for children in care,” they said.
The council spokesperson added that when there are no other options “bespoke unregistered placements” that are suitable for the child’s needs are established.
“These unregistered placements are carefully quality assured, and the children are visited weekly,” the spokesperson said.
“For each placement, the house and staff are carefully checked to ensure their suitability to provide care.
“It is expected that each and every unregistered placement used by Bedford Borough Council is suitable for, and makes, an application to register with Ofsted.
“Bedford Borough Council updates Ofsted on the progress of these placements,” they said.
The children’s commissioner website states that the average daily costs equate to £1,600 per child.
The borough council spokesperson said: “Costs for these placements are similar to those identified by the children’s commissioner per day and monitored via regular review.
“Like all authorities, Bedford Borough Council is faced with a national shortage of placements and welcomes the call for further reform of the system.
“We are exploring options for further development of homes in the area to meet future need.
“We encourage everyone in the borough to join us in developing our fostering community.
“Foster carers for Bedford Borough benefit from a fantastic support package and help local children stay in their community.
“Watch our video showing the difference you can make here,” they said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.