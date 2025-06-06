Road remains closed due to ongoing work to fix major water leak in Bedford

The A600 Tinkers Hill road at Shortstown remains closed due to Anglian Water carrying out urgent repairs.

The work has caused severe disruption with traffic diversions in place along with regular updates by Bedford Borough Council.

A spokesperson said: “The road is still closed, updates and further details can be found on the interactive map here

“We’ve not had anything official but believe that Anglian Water hope to have the work completed this weekend.”

The repair work is expected to be completed this weekend

The borough council has also issued an update for bus users as follows:

Stagecoach routes 9a and 9bs are serving Cotton End and Shortstown, looping around and back out through Cotton End to Wilstead.

This is adding about 30 to 40 minutes extra onto the running time, so there will be delays to the timetable.

The regular bus service is running up the lay-by stop on the A600, before the A421 bypass junctions. They will wait for their regular departure time from this stop so residents can access the service from this location. This location can be found here

Officers advice caution when crossing any roads and junctions on the route to this stop.

