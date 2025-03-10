Rise and shine: Whipsnade Zoo’s brown bears revel in first of Spring sunshine as they awaken from hibernation

The foursome were spotted frolicking through their woodland home and splashing in their pool in the February sunshine.

Whipsnade Zoo’s predators section manager Sarah McGregor said: “It’s so lovely to have our four bears out and about again at Whipsnade Zoo. Every year when they emerge from hibernation, we know that spring has finally arrived!

“While they were a little sluggish at first, our four girls have now well and truly woken up – especially after a dip in the cold water! They’ve been busy exploring their woodland home, taking in the smells and sights, climbing the trees, and causing a commotion playfighting in the water.”

Wild bears enter hibernation, a survival skill they’ve learned to preserve energy when food availability is scarce, every winter.

Sarah explained: “Although food is plentiful here at the zoo, the bears are still driven by innate instincts to forage, and so we adapt what they are fed to match their behaviour.

“Every year we devise a personalised nutrition plan for our brown bears to make sure they get enough calories, and ensure they bulk up during the autumn, ready for a nice long, deep sleep.

“They’ve had a good long snooze, but now that they are ready to be active again they’ll be getting a range of meat, seasonal veg and other nutrient-rich foods which will increase their muscle mass after hibernation.”

While European brown bears are listed by the IUCN as a least concern species, some subpopulations in Europe are Critically Endangered from habitat loss and human/bear conflict.

Sarah added: “Our bears are great ambassadors for their species, to help educate and raise awareness of European animals and highlight how important it is for us to find ways for people and wildlife to coexist.

“ZSL, the international conservation charity behind Whipsnade Zoo is working around the world to restore habitats and protect important species. We’re so lucky to have Naya, Cinderella, Mana and Minnie at the conservation zoo to educate visitors on the threats facing bears in the wild and what we can all do to help.”

Visitors to the conservation zoo this spring will be able to see the bears, as well as 11,000 other animals, enjoying the spring sunshine for themselves. To find out more and book tickets, visit Whipsnade Zoo's website.

