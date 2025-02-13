Richmond Manor's devoted couples share secrets to long-lasting marriages

Ampthill couple Beryl and Laurie French have marked the latest of almost seven decades of Valentine’s Days together by continuing a simple tradition – by completing a jigsaw.

Proving they’re the perfect fit, the devoted duo never fail to include a puzzle in their annual Valentine’s celebration, followed by a romantic meal.

The happy couple, who live at Richmond Manor Care Home on Dunstable Street, met almost 70 years ago and still spend every day together.

Former secretary Beryl, aged 84, said the secret to their strong marriage was to “press on every day.”

Patricia and Eddy Jones have celebrated 61 years of marriage

Laurie, aged 89, added: “Beryl is my partner for life.”

The couple, who have lived at Richmond Manor for the last four years, were married in Suffolk and spent most of their married life in Swansea, where they moved for Laurie’s job in the civil service.

They have two sons, Anthony and Andrew, and they moved to Richmond Manor to be closer to their son Anthony, who plays in the ukulele band Flukes, which often entertain at the home.

As well as enjoying puzzles, the couple also join exercise classes together, but also love their solo activities too. Beryl is a keen knitter whilst artistic Laurie is often found drawing and painting.

Beryl and Laurie French at Richmond Manor Care Home

Meanwhile, another Richmond Manor couple Patricia and Eddy Jones have celebrated Valentines together after 61 years of marriage.

Patricia, aged 82, said the key to their happy marriage was ‘tolerance’.