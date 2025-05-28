Richard Marlton and his cockapoo Jack, are both members of the hospice's volunteering team.

As Volunteers’ Week (2-8 June) approaches, Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger celebrates the dedication and compassion of its many volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among them is Richard Marlton, 77, from Bromham, and his four-year-old Cockapoo, Jack, who bring joy, companionship, and comfort to those receiving care at the hospice.

Richard’s connection with Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice began when his wife, Jean, spent the final weeks of her life there in March 2024. Before being diagnosed with cancer, the couple had begun the process of enrolling Jack as a Pets as Therapy (PAT) dog. It was Jean’s wish that Jack would continue in this role, bringing love and warmth to others, just as he had done for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on their journey, Richard shared: "My wife Jean was diagnosed with stage 3C ovarian cancer in May 2022. After rounds of chemotherapy and an operation, we were hopeful - but the cancer returned. Jean initially wanted to remain at home, but despite the best efforts of district nurses, it became difficult to manage her pain. That’s when we were advised to consider Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

PAT dog Jack enjoys his visits to the hospice.

“From the first day, I slept in the same room as Jean, and from the second day, Jack slept with us, too. Sometimes, it was a race between Jack and me to see who got the best spot on the put-up bed first, and he would tend to win. We got to know the staff there, and they got to know us. The care was second to none,” Richard added.

Jack had been part of the couple’s life since 2021, chosen by Jean before she even knew she had cancer. She had always believed Jack would make a great therapy dog, so in the summer of 2023, they began the process of getting him registered as a Pets as Therapy (PAT) dog. Their plan had been for Jack to help introduce them to patients, with Jean chatting and Richard providing transport. When Jean became unwell, they put the registration process on hold.

Determined to fulfil Jean’s wish, Richard resumed Jack’s registration after her funeral. Jack passed his assessment with flying colours, and, in August 2024, he and Richard began visiting Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice as volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering at the hospice has been a source of comfort for Richard during difficult times. He explained: “Since Jean has died, volunteering has given me something to focus on. Everyone at the hospice is so friendly, and they value volunteers. I remember we were all given gifts, and Andy, the maintenance guy, handed me a box. Inside there were treats for Jack, a bottle for me and a sign which read: ‘a spoilt dog named Jack lives here’. It was lovely.”

Jack brings comfort, companionship and joy to those receiving treatment at the hospice.

Richard concluded: “Volunteering with Jack is the most worthwhile thing I have ever done in my life. It can be hard, but it can also be very uplifting, and I know from the Sue Ryder Nurses that patients and relatives have said how much it has helped them. That feels good to know. It feels like I am giving back to the hospice for everything they did for Jean, Jack, and me.”

Emma Chaston, Healthcare Volunteer Coordinator at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We feel so lucky to have Richard and Jack as part of the hospice’s volunteering team; their presence brings such joy and comfort to everyone they meet. Our volunteers make a profound difference - offering support, kindness, and a friendly face precisely when it’s needed most. Their contribution is invaluable.

“Sue Ryder offers a wide range of volunteering opportunities, from supporting healthcare teams, to helping behind the scenes at fundraising events. If you’re looking to give back, meet new people, and be part of something truly rewarding, we’d love to hear from you.”

To find out more about volunteering at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, contact [email protected]