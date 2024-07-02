Retired couple from Bedford win money for free on Pick My Postcode for a second time
and live on Freeview channel 276
Val and Jeff Hollingsworth, a retired couple from Putnoe, won £1,094.29 on Pick My Postcode, a free online lottery! This is only 10 months after their first win on Pick My Postcode of £665.53.
Pick My Postcode is an online lottery, funded by ad revenue and market research, making it completely free for members to enter. So far, it has given away over 1.8 million pounds to its lucky winning members, not including their bonuses.
Jeff, 75, joined the site eight years ago and never missed checking the draws daily, even when they were on holiday. He suggested his wife Val, 62, join the site a few years after so they could both build their bonus. The ‘bonus’ on Pick My Postcode is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by doing extra offers.
The Main Draw, which is usually £200, had not been claimed in three days meaning the winnings had rolled over to £600. When their postcode came up on the main draw, they both claimed which split the £600 winnings. With Jeff’s bonus of £438.11 and Val’s £56.18, that brought their total combined winnings to £1094.29. Alongside their previous win last year, overall Val and Jeff have won £1,759.82 on Pick My Postcode.
They still plan to put these winnings into the same holiday fund as last time, a trip to see their grandchildren in Perth, Australia. When asked how they felt about winning again, Val said: “We couldn’t believe it! Less than a year after the first win as well. Jeff got me to double check it in case he was wrong.”
Just to add to all the surprises, Jeff had been unaware that your PMP bonus doesn’t reset after you win! So the £400 bonus he had accumulated over the last eight years didn’t reset to zero after his first win. It only continued to grow and rewarded him with an even healthier pot for their lucky second win.
When asked what they would say to those losing hope of a win, they said: “Believe. It could be you next.”
The site offers multiple opportunities for your postcode to be picked every single day. Pick My Postcode has 4,835 active members living in Bedfordshire and since 2017, the residents have won a total of £22,472.30.
Pick My Postcode will never ask you to give any bank details or personal information. Winners are paid via PayPal using their email addresses, so you don’t even need to give your name to be entered, only your postcode and email.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.