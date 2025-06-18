Residents at Ampthill care home commemorate 80 years of VE Day

Residents at Baycroft Flitwick Care Home in Ampthill gathered to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a heartfelt day of reflection, storytelling, and celebration, honouring the memories of those who lived through the Second World War.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day began with a reminiscence session, during which residents shared their memories of VE Day and wartime Britain.

Many fondly recalled the joy in the streets—crowds cheering, music playing, and neighbours coming together to celebrate the long-awaited end of the war. They also spoke about evacuation experiences, the emotional impact on families, and how life at home changed during those uncertain times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of our residents shared how her family welcomed evacuated children into their home,” said Wellbeing Coordinator Lead Bernie Hoo-Hing. “Others recalled vivid memories of Anderson and Morrison shelters used during air raids. We even showed images on the TV to help everyone visualise the differences—some hadn’t seen them in years.”

VE Day

Stories continued to flow, including recollections of collecting shrapnel from bomb sites. ‘Resident John remembered his family gathering fragments after raids, while Brian recalled how schoolchildren competed to find the largest pieces.’ Commented Interim Home Manager Rebecca Wells.

Resident Jean spoke movingly about her brother, who served during the war. “I didn’t really know him when he came back,” she said, “so we had to get to know each other all over again.”

Residents also reflected on the fear and mystery of wartime Britain—the eerie sound of doodlebugs, searchlights sweeping the night sky, and warnings to keep blackout curtains tightly closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the afternoon, the home’s ground floor dining room was transformed into a lively indoor street party, decorated with bunting, Union Jack flags, and a long communal table where residents, families, and staff joined together for a classic sing-along and celebration.

VE Day

“The atmosphere was incredible,” said Interim Home Manager Rebecca Wells. “There was a true sense of togetherness, which is exactly what VE Day is all about.”

Resident Val moved many to tears with an emotional speech in honour of her father. Another resident, Ralph, stood to thank the staff for organising such a wonderful event, earning a warm applause from everyone present.

Throughout the day, residents shared treasured memories, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violet: “My neighbour had a piano out on the street, and they were playing Vera Lynn.”

VE Day

Pauline: “People were on Bournemouth beach singing and dancing.”

Roger: “I remember horses bringing straw on carts that were stacked into a huge pile and set alight.”

“VE Day continues to be an incredibly important moment for our residents,” added Wellbeing Coordinator Lead Bernie Hoo-Hing. “Providing space for them to share their stories and celebrate together truly makes a difference. It’s a privilege to be part of it.”