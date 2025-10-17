Red pand-aahs: Whipsnade Zoo's red panda cub begins exploring outdoors

The elusive new arrival was spotted by an eagle-eyed zoo member venturing out of her cosy nestbox for an exploration with mum Ruby in the crisp October air, their russet tones blending perfectly with the foliage in their leafy home.

Chloe Hui, a ZSL member who regularly visits Whipsnade Zoo with her camera in tow, managed to be in the right place at the right time to capture a series of pictures of the mother-daughter duo climbing and clambering around their treetop home.

Born at the conservation zoo in June, Hattie is a vital boost to the conservation breeding programme for her endangered species, with wild red pandas sadly threatened by habitat loss, a decline in their main food source - bamboo - and poaching for the illegal pet, meat, and medicine trade.

Visitors to the UK’s largest zoo this October half-term can keep an eye out for Hattie and her family, and trick-or-treat themselves to thrilling Halloween activities, including creepy crafts, spooky species talks, and spine-tingling science shows. Children’s tickets are just £10 this half-term - bag the bargain by booking online at www.whipsnadezoo.org

