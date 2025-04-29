Recycle your redundant tree guards for free

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Forest of Marston Vale Trust is proud to once again be part of the Tubex Collection & Recycling Programme, helping to ensure the responsible disposal and recycling of tree guards.

On 13th and 14th May 2025, redundant tree guards can be dropped off, free of charge, at the Millennium Country Park, from where they will be collected by Tubex and recycled.

As the original inventors of tree guards, Tubex are committed to sustainability and providing an eco-friendly end-of-life solution for their products. They are the first to offer a free collection and recycling programme through a nationwide network of recycling hubs.

Tree guards offer essential protection for newly planted trees, creating a perfect microclimate for young trees and preventing harm from browsing animals, including deer, rabbits and other small mammals. Once the trees are established the guards can be removed and the most responsible disposal option is recycling.

Tree guard removal in action in the Forest of Marston Vale

The Forest of Marston Vale Trust’s Senior Ranger, Nicola Ceconi says, “We are proud that the Millennium Country Park is a recycling hub. We have been recycling redundant guards from our Community Woodlands for some time and are delighted to enable others to also do so.”

A drop-off slot can be booked via the Tubex website (www.tubex.com), and if all slots are taken, please contact Nicola Ceconi at the Forest of Marston Vale Trust directly ([email protected]).