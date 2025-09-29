Record apprenticeship rise offers Bedford a chance to bridge skills gap

New figures show a record number of people in Bedford are starting apprenticeships, raising hopes that the town could benefit from a long-awaited skills boost.

Government statistics reveal 460 local people began apprenticeships in 2023–24, up from around 390 the previous year. Across Bedford, 1,070 people are currently undertaking training, part of a nationwide surge that has seen the highest number of apprenticeship starts since records began.

The news comes as the local economy grapples with skills shortages in sectors ranging from health and social care to engineering and IT. Bedfordshire businesses have long highlighted the need for more practical training routes to complement academic study, and the rise in apprenticeship take-up suggests attitudes may be shifting.

Several factors appear to be at play. For young people, the rising cost of university study and uncertainty over graduate prospects are making apprenticeships more attractive. For employers, government incentives and the need to address staff shortages have encouraged them to expand training schemes.

Education leaders say the shift is welcome but warn it will not, on its own, solve deeper challenges. While the number of apprenticeships has grown, nearly one million young people in England are still not in education, employment or training. That means Bedford’s gains, though important, form part of a mixed national picture.

Local benefits, local pressures

In Bedford, apprenticeship expansion could help meet pressing needs in care homes, hospitals, construction sites and logistics firms. These are all sectors central to the town’s economy, where shortages hit hard.

But rapid growth brings pressures too. Employers need to ensure placements are high-quality, with clear development routes and proper mentoring. Training providers must be ready to cope with demand, and young people need the confidence that their apprenticeship offers a path to a sustainable career.

The importance of strong support

Behind the numbers, success depends on the systems that underpin workplace training. Employers who take on apprentices have to invest time in supervision, appraisals and clear feedback. Without that, retention rates suffer. For local businesses, getting this right is not just about compliance - it can be the difference between an apprentice staying the course or dropping out.

Looking ahead

For Bedford, the challenge now is to turn encouraging numbers into long-term opportunity. That means:

Sustaining partnerships between schools, colleges and local employers.

Targeting under-represented groups, ensuring apprenticeships are open to all.

Investing in pastoral support, so young people get the guidance they need alongside their training.

The record rise in apprenticeship starts is a moment of optimism for Bedford. But if the town is to bridge its skills gap and secure a resilient workforce, numbers alone won’t be enough. Quality, support and clear progression will determine whether today’s growth translates into tomorrow’s prosperity.