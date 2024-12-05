School children created a festive Christmas spectacle as they brought a touch of holiday magic to their local motor dealership.

Year 4 pupils from Ursula Taylor C of E School, in Clapham, visited the nearby Hilton Suzuki showroom on Clapham High Street after being invited to “deck the halls” by decorating some of the cars with Christmas cheer.

They were joined by Clapham’s Town Councillor, Cllr Jane Walker, who also added her own festive flair. Emma Withers from Suzuki Hilton shared her delight: “It was truly heartwarming to see the excitement on the faces of both the students and adults during such a busy time of year. The cars now sparkle with Christmas joy, giving the showroom a wonderful festive lift.” The beautifully decorated cars will be on display for all to admire throughout the holiday season, right through to the New Year.