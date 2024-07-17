£7 Million and counting – easy way to fundraise for your local sports club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trend in micro-donations has led to over £7 million being raised for local sports teams across the country, with more than 12,000 clubs using easyfundraising’s online platform to raise free cashback donations. Is your local club missing out on this incredible opportunity?

The quick and easy platform allows users to raise free donations for their favourite sports cause every time they shop online with over 8,000 retailers. From football clubs and Hockey teams to synchronized swimming and cricket, there’s a team for everyone to support on easyfundraising!

KV Korfball Club in Kent have raised over £33,000 with easyfundraising so far. Catering to players from 7 all the way up to 60 years old, the club plays at various national, regional and local levels. Like many grassroots teams, it is self-funded, and easyfundraising ensures they can keep investing in their junior projects.

Another successful cause is Calverton Cricket Club, who have raised over £15,000 thanks to the local community using easyfundraising. With a history spanning over 100 years, they offer a safe, friendly and fun environment for junior and senior cricket. They’ve most recently introduced Dynamos Cricket - a girls-only weekly session.

Chairman Derick Pickering from the club shared “we’ve been using easyfundraising to fund our mobile caging systems and keep all our members updated on how much we’re raising

“I’d recommend it to all sports clubs - make some money for your club the easy way using easyfundraising!”

Rugby Synchronised Swimming Club has raised over £4,000 with the potential to raise even more thanks to their savvy supporters. Combining the grace of dance and the acrobatic of gymnastics with the strength and endurance of speed swimming, synchronized swimming is brilliant for teamwork. Rugby’s club was formed in 1972, and has since grown massively with over 100 swimmers today.

James Moir, CEO of the platform shared “We’re delighted to be supporting over 12,000 sports clubs across the country, the sky is the limit with how much each of them could raise thanks to their dedicated supporters."

"These clubs have a close-knit community of families, who can each collect cashback donations for their local clubs when they shop online with more than 8,000 big-name retailers which they are already shopping with. “

To celebrate this years huge summer of sport, easyfundraising are giving you the chance to win £2,000 for your cause, along with a daily £100 donation for the next fortnight.

Once signed up, head to their website to look for the hidden sporting balls among the retailers to enter your cause into the daily draw.

Don’t let your club miss out on this fantastic opportunity to boost its funds. Visit easyfundraising today and see how simple it is to make a big difference.