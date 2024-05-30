£130m investment at Marston Gate near Bedford to create more than 2,000 jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £130m expansion plan for Marston Gate has been approved despite opposition from seven parish councils and 277 letters of objection.

Applicant Prologis UK Ltd intends to create 1,500 jobs and a further 520 indirectly through its hybrid application for warehousing close to Junction 13 of the M1.

The company submitted outline plans for up to 68,000sqm storage and distribution facilities, light industrial and office accommodation, and diverting a gas pipeline near Prologis Park, Marston Gate, Ridgmont.

Its full plans are for 62,000sqm of storage and distribution facilities with light industrial and office accommodation within three units, a contained lorry park, a separate recreational car park, a security building, cycle routes and bridleways.

Prologis Park, which is located close to J13 of the M1, is to expand its operation

There would also be a site access, with a three-exit roundabout on the A507 and internal estate roads, works for diverting the pipeline and landscaping, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

The site is allocated within the Central Bedfordshire Local Plan under Marston Gate expansion, with permission for up to 75 acres of new employment land and a minimum of 12 acres of landscaping, open space and screening, said the report.

“The proposed development will create 1,500 full-time jobs on site and an estimated 520 indirect roles locally, some at apprentice level.

“Other benefits include upgrades to local pedestrian and cycleway connectivity. A contribution of £184,841 would be made towards cycle links with Milton Keynes, a new bridleway connection between the John Bunyan Trail and the Greensand Ridge Walk, as well as a ramblers’ car park with horsebox parking.

“Improvements would be made to the M1 junction 13 and local highways junctions, and a new bus stop provided within the site.

“The 95-acre site is within the Forest of Marston Vale, to the west of the current Marston Gate development. It consists of agricultural land used for arable farming, with hedgerow field boundaries and landscaping on the western boundary.

“The Exolum (gas) pipeline will require diversion from its current route through the site.”

Conservative Cranfield and Marston Moretaine councillor, Sue Clark, warned: “There’ll be a continuous line of massive warehousing in open countryside, which can’t be successfully mitigated by planting.

“This shouldn’t be coming forward as a hybrid scheme with a blank canvass for zone two. It’s essential the warehouses in zone two step down into this sensitive landscape, especially as this is on rising ground.

“There could be more of a mix on this site. Warehousing is universally unpopular in my ward. We need high value employment in Central Bedfordshire, not warehousing jobs.”

Prologis Vice President for development management ,Mark Shepherd, said: “The company is the long-term owner of the current Marston Gate park.

“It has contributed £8.8m in local business rates during the last year. Building on this proven demand, we plan to invest a further £130m to expand the estate providing seven market leading logistics buildings.

“This will generate an extra £7m per annum in local business rates. Our proposals also include the planting of 38,000 trees.”