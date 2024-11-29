Project Power™ brings athlete-led strength training workshop to inspire girls at Bedford Academy

Established to tackle the decline in sports and PE amongst teenage girls, Project Power™ is committed to transforming the way that young girls perceive physical activity, through the introduction of strength training in schools and the provision of suitable activewear.

Bedford Academy introduced its female students to strength training earlier this week, via a partnership with Project Power™ – an initiative established by iconic fitness influencer and entrepreneur Krissy Cela, founder of global activewear brand Oner Active and strength training app EvolveYou.

Project Power™ was developed to address the decline in sports and PE amongst teenage girls, and to help girls feel more confident to move their bodies and empowered to stay active. Previous research highlights that more than one million teenage girls (43%) who once considered themselves ‘sporty’, disengage from sport following primary school. Only 59% of girls aged 14-16 report enjoying PE, compared to 84% of boys.

Setting out to transform the way that young girls perceive physical activity through the introduction of strength training in schools, Project Power also aims to ensure that teenage girls have access to suitable activewear to inspire confidence and encourage participation.

Girls at Bedford Academy are pictured alongside Oner Active athletes Evie Penington and Megan Branch, following a strength training workshop that was held at the school. The workshop was delivered through Project Power™ - an initiative established by global fitness entrepreneur Krissy Cela, developed to address the decline in physical education amongst teenage girls.

Through a series of women-led, women-only expert workshops within schools across the UK, the initiative aims to equip girls with the knowledge and resources to build physical strength and feel confident in their bodies and their abilities. Alongside the workshops and addressing the substantial barrier to exercise amongst girls that is brought about by PE kits, Oner Active also provides every girl aged 14-18 at the school with a free pair of gym leggings, a sports bra, and a T-shirt.

By the end of the year, this programme will have resulted in 18,000 pieces of Oner Active fitnesswear being gifted to 6,000 teenage girls.

The workshop at Bedford Academy was led by Oner Active athletes Evie Penington and Megan Branch, who introduced the girls to the foundations of strength training. The inspiring session also included a motivational talk and interactive Q&A session, covering a wide range of topics, from health and wellness, to fitness and careers. The school will also be provided with ongoing support to help ensure that strength training can remain a key part of their approach to physical activity amongst female students.

Parents and teachers can access further resources via a dedicated Instagram channel @projectpowerbykc, which offers strength training tips and insight, Q&As, motivational stories and more, designed to inspire and educate them on the benefits of strength training for girls. It also provides a clear route for schools to connect, in order to explore hosting their own workshop for female students.

Krissy Cela, a global fitness entrepreneur and strength training influencer, established Project Power to address the decline in physical education amongst teenage girls.

“I am so passionate about the role that strength training can play in building confidence and enjoyment of physical activity amongst girls, as this is something that I’ve experienced first-hand,” says Krissy, a strength training icon who has inspired a generation of strong, confident and empowered young women through her own fitness journey. “Through Project Power™ and our school workshops, we have been able to reach thousands of young women which, together with their new Oner Active kits, has instilled a newfound confidence amongst them when it comes to exercise."

Research carried out by Oner Active following the most recent school workshops demonstrates that a huge 97% of the girls who responded to the survey felt more inspired to do exercise after the workshop, while 85% would like to see strength training within PE classes.