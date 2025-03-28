Premier League referee inspires Sports Journalism students with guest lecture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from the University of Bedfordshire were recently given the opportunity to gain insights from a current Premier League football referee, as he took part in a Q&A session with aspiring journalists.

Graham Scott – who is also a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) official for the League – sat down with Sports Journalism students to discuss a range of topics related to refereeing including equality and diversity of officials, mental health, and communication with players.

With almost 30 years of experience refereeing, Graham was able to share his unique insights into the sport and his reflections on refereeing at the highest level of English football. Alongside his refereeing career, Graham has also worked as a health journalist for 25 years and brought students a wealth of knowledge from across the industry.

To broaden the learning experience, students studying Media, Marketing & Public Relations were also invited to participate in the session.

Sports Journalism student Liam Wilmot said: “It was a really insightful afternoon for us as Sports Journalism students, we've learned a lot about the treatment of referees and how we can help fairly analyse them. To have such knowledge from a current Premier League official was amazing.

"Getting to hear back the process of a VAR decision and understand just how difficult it can be to officiate a top-flight fixture was a surreal experience, this will absolutely inform my way of writing match reports in the future when I look to progress into my journalism career with the knowledge gained.”

This event highlights the University’s Career Powered Education approach, which ensures students gain real-world experience and industry connections that get them ready for their chosen careers. Visits like this one emphasise the University’s strong links with industry professionals to enhance students’ employability after graduation.

Jon Boyle, Senior Lecturer in Sports Journalism, said: “A big thanks to Graham for giving up his time to come in and talk to the students. His session was hugely beneficial for them and is a perfect example of our commitment to Career Powered Education and providing our students with the industry connections and experience they need to succeed.

“Graham’s workshop was five hours long and extremely detailed, which gave students a great insight into the world of football and refereeing. We look forward to providing more sessions like this in the near future.”

For more information on studying with the School of Arts & Creative Industries, visit: https://www.beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/departments/arts-and-creative-industries/