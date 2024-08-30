Popular rector's fond farewell to Bedford care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved Ampthill rector has been given a fond farewell from grateful parishioners at a local care home as he leaves to take on a new career challenge.

The Reverend Dominic Holroyd, Rector of St Andrew’s Church in Ampthill, has visited nearby Richmond Manor Care Home for the last two years and has served locally since 2020.

The 30-year-old rector, one of the youngest in the Church of England, is now leaving the parish to start training at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, as an Army Chaplain at the end of September.

So, residents at Richmond Manor wanted to express their love and gratitude as they wished him well on his new adventure.

Dominic Holroyd with residents, Patricia Langan, Barbara Aggett and Muriel Shephard

Richmond Manor resident Betty Williams, aged 97, said: “Dominic has been hugely inspirational to all of us here at Richmond Manor.

“We wish him all the very best and do hope he will visit us from time to time.”

The friendly chaplain has been leading hymns at the Dunstable Street home as well as seeing residents individually, offering guidance as well as sharing his own life experiences.

Dominic said: “It’s been a joy to visit Richmond Manor Care Home and meet all the wonderful residents as well as the team. I wish them all the best for the future and hope that they keep singing hymns with great gusto as we have become so used to.”

Richmond Manor’s Wellbeing & Lifestyle Coach Clare Cook said: “Dominic will be hugely missed not only for his religious guidance but also his willingness to share with us all the events happening in his own life.”

The dynamic rector enthralled residents when he told them of his experiences completing the London Marathon earlier this year to raise cash for charity.

In 2023, he joined a skydive and raised more than £6k to help pay for stonework repairs at St Andrew’s Church.

Residents at the home presented Dominic with a gift of his favourite tipple to help him on his way.

Resident Beryl French, aged 84, added: “We are very lucky to live in this wonderfully friendly parish where the community ties are so strong.

“It’s been truly special to have Dominic visit our home and share all of his stories over these last two years.”

The rector’s last Sunday in the benefice will be on 1 September when there will be a special Valedictory Evensong at 5.30pm that evening at St Andrew’s.