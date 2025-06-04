Political Opinion: In a dangerous world, Britain must be prepared to defend itself

In a more dangerous and unpredictable world, Britain must be ready to defend itself—not because we seek confrontation, but because failing to prepare risks inviting it.

The war in Ukraine has shattered post-Cold War illusions of European stability. Cyberattacks, interference in our democratic processes and Infowars have struck our institutions, infrastructure and businesses. In recent months, the Royal Navy has found Russian spyware and even a spy ship operating in UK waters. And not so long ago, the world’s most lethal chemical weapon was used on the streets of Salisbury in a brazen Russian attack—right here on British soil which killed a British citizen. These are not abstract threats. They are reminders that hostile actors are willing and determined to target the UK and our way of life.

That is why Labour’s new Strategic Defence Review is the most ambitious and essential overhaul of Britain’s defence strategy in a generation.

This is not about posturing. It is not about sabre-rattling or looking for conflict. It is about recognising that the best way to avoid war is to be prepared for it. Credible deterrence—military strength that commands respect—is what keeps Britain safe. And when that credibility is in question, the risk of miscalculation rises. Simply put: if we cannot show that we can defend ourselves, we are more likely to face threats we cannot deter.

Mohammad Yasin MP for Bedford and Kempston

For far too long, our armed forces have been underfunded, overstretched, and increasingly disconnected from the public they serve. Our army under the Tories was smaller than at any point in modern history. Defence procurement has been plagued by delays and inefficiencies. Our adversaries are not standing still—and neither can we.

Labour’s plan marks a turning point. We are committing to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next Parliament. That includes an immediate £5 billion boost this year and major investments in our submarine fleet and sovereign nuclear capability—supporting tens of thousands of skilled jobs in the process.

But this is not just a numbers game. This review recognises that modern defence must adapt to modern threats. It prioritises cyber resilience, drone and AI capability, and long-range precision weapons. A new CyberEM Command will protect us in the digital realm. A Defence Investment Plan, to be published this autumn, will ensure that every pound spent strengthens our operational effectiveness—not political vanity projects.

We are also reconnecting the military with the public it protects. Few families today have a direct connection to the Armed Forces, which risks making defence feel remote. We will change that—through the biggest pay rise in two decades for service personnel, investment in housing, expanded cadet programmes, and a new voluntary Defence Gap Year for young people to gain skills and experience.

This strategy is informed by expertise and public input—over sixty-two recommendations shaped by thousands of submissions. It reflects a broad consensus that the UK needs not just more spending, but a smarter, more connected vision of defence that integrates security, technology, industry, and society.

Labour is offering a smarter, stronger, and more socially connected defence strategy—one rooted in reality, built for the future, and ready to protect the freedoms we cherish—not because we seek conflict, but because we wish to avoid it.