Police step up patrols in Queens Park Bedford after rise in theft from cars

Police are to increase patrols in Queens Park following a spate of car crime in the area.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team is putting a plan in place which will include night patrols in response to a rise in theft from cars.

A spokesperson for Beds Police said: “We are stepping up patrols in the Queens Park area of Bedford after a number of thefts from vehicles over the past few weeks.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing team is putting a plan in place, including night patrols, but you can help us to help you.

“If you see anything suspicious, please let us know. You can report online or call 101.”

Officers will also be happy to help residents with advice on keeping your vehicle and its contents safe.