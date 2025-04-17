Plans approved for 133 affordable homes as part of Wixams development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 130 new affordable homes – including supported living accommodation for people with learning disabilities – are to be built near Bedford.

Leading housing provider Amplius, which has its head office in Milton Keynes, is working with Vistry Group to deliver 133 new homes as part of the ongoing Wixams sustainable urban extension (SUE) project.

The homes will be built by Vistry, who secured planning permission last month, before handing them over to Amplius. The properties will be made available for social rent and Shared Ownership.

Work is set to start in June with handovers starting in March next year. The homes are being part funded using Homes England grants.

The site which will have 133 affordable homes built on it as part of the wider Wixams development.

Marcus Keys, Chief Development & Commercial Officer at Amplius, said: “This is a fantastic project which is delivering much needed affordable housing to this area, as well as the associated infrastructure which will create a thriving community.

“We’ve been working closely with our partners at Vistry Group and Bedford Borough Council on this project to ensure it meets the needs of local residents and we’re proud to be playing our part to address the shortage of such housing in the area.

“By also providing supported housing, we’re helping more people to live independently in their own home, which is something we’re proud to be able to do.

“I’m looking forward to seeing work progress on the development and welcoming our customers to their home.”

Of the homes being delivered by Amplius, 64 will be available for social rent, 61 will be sold as Shared Ownership properties and eight will be supported living accommodation.

Fraser Hopes, Managing Director of Vistry Northern Home Counties, said:"We’re very pleased to have received planning permission for 133 new homes in Wixams, Bedfordshire.

“This development reflects our commitment to delivering the mix of high-quality, sustainable housing that meets local needs.

“We look forward to working with our partners for the site to create a thriving community that will provide much-needed affordable homes for local people.”

The wider Wixams SUE will see around 4,500 homes built, as well as shops, green space and a mainline train station.