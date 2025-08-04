Pitch upgrade provides elite level facilities for Bedford

Bedford Hockey Club players try out the new pitches

For the past few months, a collaboration between Bedford Borough Council, Bedford Sports Foundation and Bedford Hockey Club, has been coming to fruition.

Being completed, by AS Sports System Ltd, in time for the start of the new hockey league season, the Bedford Sports and Hockey Centre can now boast the best pitches and facilities in the region, and beyond.

The two newly laid pitches provide premier quality playing surfaces for hockey and football and will see use by Bedford Hockey Club as well as a number of local football teams, including Queen’s Park Crescent Football.

Students attending Biddenham International School and Sports College, who utilise the amenities throughout the school year, as well as other schools across the Bedford area, will, also, gain significant benefits from accessing the upgraded pitches.

Bedford's new pitches, laid by AS Sports System Ltd

The very first matches to be played on the pitches, by Bedford Hockey Club, took place on Saturday with some intra-club games, beginning with the club’s women’s masters in the morning, followed by the men’s 4th, 5th, and 6th XI's.

There will now be regular fixtures and training taking place across the club's eight women's and seven men's teams before the start of league matches.

The official Grand Opening of the facilities takes place on the 6th of September, with a range of demonstration matches, from Juniors, Walking Hockey to Men’s and Ladies’ 1st XI, and, also, featuring local football teams.