PHOTOS: Rare lion cubs take first steps outside at Whipsnade Zoo under mother's watchful eye

Whipsnade Zoo’s quartet of rare northern African lion cubs were pictured taking their first exploratory steps outside today, under the watchful eye of mother Waka.

The eight-week-old cubs, who are yet to be sexed, were spotted running, climbing, and playfighting in their paddock.

They are the second litter to be born at the UK’s largest zoo, just two months after their trio of half-siblings, with all seven cubs part of the conservation breeding programme for their threatened subspecies.

African lion cubs The four cubs kept close to mum Waka as they explored the paddock

African lion cubs The cubs enjoyed chasing each other and playfighting in the grass

African lion cubs The cubs will be sexed at their first health check when they are 10 weeks old