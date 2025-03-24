Mother Waka kept a watchful eye over her cubs as they explored the great outdoors for the first timeMother Waka kept a watchful eye over her cubs as they explored the great outdoors for the first time
PHOTOS: Rare lion cubs take first steps outside at Whipsnade Zoo under mother's watchful eye

By Anna McConachie
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:31 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 16:40 BST
Whipsnade Zoo’s second lion cub take their first steps outside the den

Whipsnade Zoo’s quartet of rare northern African lion cubs were pictured taking their first exploratory steps outside today, under the watchful eye of mother Waka.

The eight-week-old cubs, who are yet to be sexed, were spotted running, climbing, and playfighting in their paddock.

They are the second litter to be born at the UK’s largest zoo, just two months after their trio of half-siblings, with all seven cubs part of the conservation breeding programme for their threatened subspecies.

Find out how Whipsnade Zoo is protecting species and supporting global conservation efforts at w ww.whipsnadezoo.org

The four cubs kept close to mum Waka as they explored the paddock

1. African lion cubs

The four cubs kept close to mum Waka as they explored the paddock Photo: Whipsnade Zoo

The cubs enjoyed chasing each other and playfighting in the grass

2. African lion cubs

The cubs enjoyed chasing each other and playfighting in the grass Photo: Whipsnade Zoo

The cubs will be sexed at their first health check when they are 10 weeks old

3. African lion cubs

The cubs will be sexed at their first health check when they are 10 weeks old Photo: Whipsnade Zoo

Whipsnade Zoo’s three north African lion cubs take their first steps outside with mother Waka

4. African lion cubs

Whipsnade Zoo’s three north African lion cubs take their first steps outside with mother Waka Photo: Whipsnade Zoo

