Performing arts group who got golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent expand into Bedford

Born to Perform, the award-winning inclusive Day Provision, is celebrating its five-year anniversary by expanding into Bedford.

Born to Perform first gained national recognition after getting the golden buzzer on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent, going on to become a life-changing community giving adults with learning disabilities the chance to experience the joy of performing.

Now operating two days a week from Great Denham Community Hall, Born to Perform Bedford has already made a huge impact with students embracing the opportunity to dance, sing, act, and connect with peers in a structured and welcoming environment.

Due to high demand, the provision hopes to expand to five days a week, reaching even more people across Bedfordshire.

Born to Perform provides a structured, engaging timetable designed to support adults with learning disabilities in their personal growth and artistic expression. The programme includes:

> Performing arts, music, singing, and dance sessions led by experienced instructors

> Trips to the theatre and community outings, encouraging social interaction and new experiences

> A welcoming and supportive environment, where students develop independence, confidence, and friendships.

Kimberley Suter, co-founder at Born to Perform, said: "As a provision that has transformed the lives of over 200 adults with learning disabilities and additional needs in Northampton, we are now thrilled to offer our unique, confidence-building performing arts sessions to even more people in a brand-new county.

"We believe that performing arts should be accessible to everyone.

"Our students thrive when they are given the chance to express themselves in a fun and inclusive environment. Expanding to Bedford means we can reach even more people, helping them to build confidence, develop life skills, and most importantly, have fun and purpose.”

Born to Perform is currently welcoming new students and anyone interested in joining can get in touch to book a free taster session.

Adults with learning disabilities and additional needs may be eligible for funding from their local council as part of their personal care package or day provision funding. Families and carers are encouraged to speak with their local authority to explore funding options.

For more information, visit borntoperformdanceschool.co.uk or email [email protected]