Over 150 people are better off thanks to sports centres’ food bank collections in Bedford

Two food bank collection points set up last month by Better Sports Centres in Bedford have resulted in donations this week to Bedford Food Bank that will feed 152 people.

In just 11 weeks, and over the Christmas period, local communities and members of Kempston Pool and Fitness and John Bunyan Sports and Fitness have donated their surplus food and drink to help many others.

The delivery by the sports centres, run by Better, the charitable social enterprise, included beans, tinned fruit, soups, pasta and sweet treats.

Aaron Colbert, community sports manager for Better in Bedford, said: “We’re over the moon to deliver these goods to Bedford Food Bank so soon. Particularly as we’ve just had Christmas, traditionally an expensive time of the year, for us all. It’s amazing to see such great charity.

Pictured are, left to right, Neal (Bedford Food Bank warehouse manager), Norman (Assistant Manager, John Bunyan Sports and Fitness), Andrew Holland (General Manager, Kempston Pool) and Marjana Ali (Duty Manager, John Bunyan).

“We will continue to keep our collection points open and hope to bring more to Bedford Food Bank and help others. The cold weather continues, so it’s important for us to support the community, particularly the vulnerable who need our help the most.

Andrea Badman, Bedford Food Bank office manager, said: “Bedford Foodbank are extremely grateful to Better for supporting Bedford foodbank by having a collection box in their leisure centres and to the staff and members of the leisure centre donating 63.70kg which will help provide 152 meals.

“Any donations we receive we are always very grateful for and never more so than in these current challenging times. Donations are vital to the ongoing provision of food for those in our community who are in such great need. The need for help from the Food Bank continues to increase year upon year and we now regularly feed over 2,000 people a month, giving them enough food for three to four days, or around 10 meals.

"The monthly food leaving our warehouse is generally in the region of 20-22 tonnes, so we are very grateful for all donations we receive as each one is vital for the ongoing work of the Foodbank and is greatly appreciated.”

Donations to help Bedford Food Bank feed the local communities can be made at Kempston Pool and Fitness, John Bunyan Sports and Fitness and Bedford International Athletic Centre. Items needed include non-perishable food and drink, including tinned, long-life and packet food. Visit www.better.org for more information.