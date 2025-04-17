Outstanding Ofsted rating for short break children’s home in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A respite care home in Bedford has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors.

Foxgloves, which is located in Bromham Road, and run by Bedford Borough Council, was inspected by Ofsted in March. The facility provides short breaks and respite care for up to six children with physical and/or learning disabilities and/or complex health needs.

It was rated Outstanding in areas including overall experiences and progress of children and young people, taking into account how well children and young people are helped and protected and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

The Ofsted report stated: “The children’s home provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care.

“Children are clearly the priority. The staff provide regular consultations with children to gain their views. Children often write to the manager with their requests. The manager responds to children, to ensure that they know their views have been heard. Staff fully support children to express their views, ensuring that all children’s wishes and feelings are heard.

“Professionals are extremely positive about the home. They describe the home as being ‘absolutely invaluable’ and a ‘fantastic resource that provides person-centred experiences’. Parents and carers are highly complimentary about the home.”

It adds: “The registered manager is experienced and dedicated to providing a high level of care to the children who stay. The manager is supported by two equally committed deputy managers. The management team has a culture of high aspirations for the children and the staff. They are always striving to improve the care offered to children and ensure continual development is happening throughout all areas of the service being provided.

