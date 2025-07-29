Open Gardens event blooms with community spirit raising £1400 for Sue Ryder hospice

Bedfordshire blossomed with generosity as Julia Williams and her partner Alan Cheadle welcomed 80 guests to their annual Open Gardens weekend in Stewartby, held from 11-13 July. Through warm hospitality and community spirit, the event raised £1,400 in support of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

Set against the backdrop of a stunning memory garden - complete with mature shrubs, vibrant container plants and recycled furniture - guests enjoyed a relaxed Friday evening barbecue. Over the weekend, the festivities continued with homemade cakes, a selection of hot and cold refreshments, and an impressive raffle, generously stocked with donations from local businesses, friends, and family.

Since its beginnings in 2019, the Open Gardens weekend has grown into a cherished tradition that brings neighbours, friends, family and garden lovers together - all while supporting Sue Ryder.

Julia, 69, was delighted by the support from the local community. She said: “Although numbers were affected by the extreme heat, the event was a great success – we enjoyed every minute.

Guests enjoyed delicious refreshments as part of the Open Gardens event.

“As well as raising a fantastic amount for such a worthy cause, there was a real sense of togetherness. We are proud to support Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, which provides expert palliative care to local families when they need it most.”

The cause holds deep personal meaning for both hosts.

“My husband, who was only 54, spent his final days at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, as did Alan’s wife of only 49,” Julia added. “The hospice means so much to us. This event is our way of giving back. It takes effort, but it’s so worth it.”

Julia continued: “To everyone who came along, donated or helped behind the scenes, thank you. Your support was invaluable.”

Julia and Alan have hosted their Open Gardens event since 2019.

Roisin Duggan, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, added: "We’re so grateful to Julia and Alan for hosting their wonderful Open Gardens once again.

“We’re thrilled that the event has raised £1400 – it’s a remarkable amount and demonstrates such generosity from the local community. The funds raised will help us continue to be there when it matters most, offering expert and compassionate care to people across Bedfordshire.”

Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger supports people with life-limiting conditions and their families across Bedfordshire.

For more information about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/st-johns