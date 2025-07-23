Octogenarian Breda makes her mark on Ampthill community mural

Breda Buchanan of Richmond Manor Care Home, couldn't wait to join the community mural project

Creative octogenarian Breda Buchanan couldn’t wait to share the community spirit when she joined the Ampthill Big Tent Weekend.

Breda, who lives at Richmond Manor Care Home, Dunstable Street, joined hundreds of people at Alameda Sports Field to create the giant mural which is now on tour around Ampthill displayed at community events.

Irish-born Breda, aged 83, loved joining the event and putting her touch on the giant mural.

The former nurse and mother of two, said: “We are very lucky to not only have a strong sense of community at Richmond Manor but also wider in our neighbourhood.

“It makes us all so much happier when we have a strong community around us.”

Fellow Richmond Manor residents Gill Sharp, aged 87, also believes it’s important to support the local area and has always been keen on community. She used to sing with the Luton Girls Choir as well as the Westoning Ladies Choir supporting many events.

The grandmother said: “We all need a community around us, whether it’s family, friends, or good neighbours.”

The mural, which is painted on canvas, was organised by Kirsty Needham. She said: “This community canvas has been a living prayer of healing, expression and story.

“I started this community canvas, the River of Life, as a way to bring community together. A gathering to mark our journeys, not in words, but in colour, energy and expression.”

Richmond Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach Clare Cook said: “We were delighted to support this initiative.

“We know that a strong and healthy sense of community is crucial for both individual and collective well-being.

“It makes us feel that we all belong, and this has a positive impact on our mental and physical wellbeing.”