Oakley bikers roll in to care home for a heartwarming pit stop

By hannah walker
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 21:00 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 10:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Roadster residents at a Bedford care home had a wheely good time when members of the local Oakley Motorcycle Club stopped by for a visit.

Club members were invited to Elstow Manor Care Home, Bedford Road, Wixams, by residents keen to hop into the saddle.

Elstow Manor resident and former president of The Bedford Eagles Motorcycle Club, Derek Frossell, aged 94, said: “I was really interested in the upkeep of the modern bikes as in my time it was easier to tinker with them.

“It was a smashing visit.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Elstow Manor resident Julia Lane takes a seatElstow Manor resident Julia Lane takes a seat
Elstow Manor resident Julia Lane takes a seat

The club has around 450 members from Bedford and neighbouring counties.

Resident Julia Lane, aged 87, couldn’t wait to sit on a blue Harley Davidson bike.

She added: “I loved getting the chance to sit on the bike, and I would have loved to be able to ride it or be a passenger.

“However, I found it really interesting talking to the visitors and looking at the different bikes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Derek admiring a bike at Elstow Manor Care HomeDerek admiring a bike at Elstow Manor Care Home
Derek admiring a bike at Elstow Manor Care Home

During the visit, club members explained how the bikes operate and how they were serviced and talked about some of the trips and social activities the group enjoys.

Oakley Motorcycle Club committee member Barry Williams said: “It was a real pleasure for us to visit Elstow Manor, and we appreciated the hospitality.”

Elstow Manor Homemaker Chimbuchi Ezemadu said he was inspired to join a motorbike club himself! He added: “It was wonderful to see how delighted residents were to be able to talk about the bikes and see them up close.

“We hope the club members come back soon with their very impressive motors!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Oakley Motorcycle Club members delight residents at Elstow Manor Care HomeOakley Motorcycle Club members delight residents at Elstow Manor Care Home
Oakley Motorcycle Club members delight residents at Elstow Manor Care Home

The day proved nostalgic for resident Graham Langton, aged 73, who dug out an old photograph of his mother driving a moped.

Former motorcyclist Michael Fennell, aged 87, explained how his love of bikes wore off after a minor accident many years ago. He said: “My first bike was a BSA; I fell off the back once and decided to get a car after that.”

Oakley Motorcycle Club has been running since January 2005 and is based in the village of Oakley. It has members ranging from 16 to 82 years of age.

Related topics:BedfordElstow Manor Care Home
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice