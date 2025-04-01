NHS staff running London Landmarks Half Marathon for NHS charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford NHS worker Jackie Warren, is one of six staff from East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) in training for the London Landmarks Half Marathon happening on Sunday 6 April 2025. They are running for the ELFT Charity to generate funds for activities and initiatives that will enhance the lives of people who use the Trust’s services.

Jackie, who lives in Moggerhanger, between Sandy and Bedford, is excited to be doing the run. She has been training with her daughter’s dog, Lili. She started working for ELFT at the very beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020 and has continued to work in the NHS in Bedfordshire as a Fit test service, coordinator. (Ensuring staff can fit sealed masks correctly when working with infectious patients.)

Jackie said, “My running journey started eight years ago just before my 50th Birthday. I saw an advert from a local athletics club, recruiting for a Couch to 5K course. I thought if I signed up for that it would give my family a laugh. (And it did - they did not believe I could do it!). I started the course and I am still running with the athletics group now. We train at a track mid-week and do our long runs on a Sunday morning, followed by coffee and cake.”

Tanya Carter, the Executive Director for the ELFT Charity said, “I wish all our runners the best of luck and thank them for the monies that they have raised for the ELFT Charity. I know they have been training for months now and have been out in all weathers. The ELFT Charity will put the money to good use. I hope they enjoy this very special race through London – one that they will be able to tell their grandchildren about!”

L-R Clare Cookson, Jackie Warren, Sydney Nickerson and Rebecca Daniels outside the London HQ of East London NHS Foundation Trust

The race will start in Whitehall and finish in Trafalgar Square. The runners will pass many iconic London landmarks along the way including the Bank of England, St Paul’s Cathedral, Tower Bridge, The Gherkin, Chinatown, Nelson’s Column – to name but a few.

All are running for different reasons:

Tower Hamlets Administrator, Clare, is marking 22 years of working in the Trust.

John is running in honour of his mum, Haley Hawke RIP, who sadly died last year and who worked in the Newham Home Treatment Team.

Rebecca (Becks) is doing a monthly challenge throughout the year so this will be her April challenge.

Bedfordshire’s Jackie was late to running and now trains with her daughter’s dog.

Ben, a doctor in forensic services, is trying to improve his personal best week on week.

Hackney Occupational Therapist Sydney has been training but will probably be taking it easy, running but mostly walking the route as she is pregnant!

All are united in their wish to support the work of the ELFT Charity.

L-R Clare Cookson, Sydney Nickerson, Rebecca Daniels and Jackie Warren

Anyone who wishes to sponsor the runners can do so either individually on this link: https://www.elft.nhs.uk/news/meet-staff-running-raise-money-elft-charity

Or via the ELFT Charity JustGiving link: https://justgiving.com/elft-charity