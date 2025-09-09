New Radfield Day Centre in Bromham offers older people friendship and fun
Open every Wednesday from 10 am to 3 pm, the centre offers a full day of engaging activities designed to support wellbeing and reduce isolation. Attendees can take part in singing, dancing, cooking, painting, chair exercises, and relaxed conversations over coffee. Each activity is designed not only to entertain but also to stimulate the mind and encourage social connection.
A nutritious hot and cold lunch is provided, and transport can be arranged to ensure the service is accessible to as many people as possible.
Pam Kaur, Director at Radfield Home Care, said: “We know how important it is for families and carers to have peace of mind while their loved ones are supported in a safe, engaging environment.
Our day centre gives older people in our community the chance to socialise, stay active, and have fun, while also giving carers valuable time to rest.”
Jane Williams, who attends the centre each week, added: “It’s the highlight of my week. I’ve made new friends and really enjoy the activities. It makes such a difference to get out of the house and feel part of something.”