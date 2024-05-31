New programme showcasing grassroots local music comes to Bedford Radio

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford Radio, the local radio station for Bedford, is excited to announce a brand new programme showcasing grassroots local music in Bedford.

The first edition of The Local Music Show will be broadcast on Monday June 3rd, at 8pm. The show will play music from current Bedford-based acts, and also from artists based in nearby areas who play in Bedford. On an ongoing basis it will also include a regular gig guide for live music in Bedford, interviews with artists and other features.

Danny Barton has joined Bedford Radio as the lead presenter on The Bedford Music Show, and as the station’s Local Music Coordinator. Danny is himself a local musician, songwriter and familiar face around Bedford’s gig venues and open mic nights, including his own regular night at The Bear on the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny said: “I can’t wait to get started on the show! I’ll be sharing my favourite music from both chart topping success stories and up and coming acts from in and around Bedford, as well as giving you a run down of all the musical goings on in town that week. ”

Danny Barton - Bedford Radios Local Music Coordinator

Artists who would like to be featured on the station should email [email protected]. All submissions will be welcome.

Bedford Radio’s support for local music doesn’t stop on a Monday night: the station is developing a new playlist of tracks from local artists, and will be playing at least one per hour throughout the day, starting this summer.

The station’s support for grassroots local music in Bedford is a core part of Bedford Radio’s unique offer of local radio for Bedford, and shows its manifesto in action. Station Manager Martin Steers said: “We promised in our manifesto that Bedford Radio arises from the local community, and supports the local community. Providing a focal point for local music has long been one of our ambitions, so I’m delighted to welcome Danny to the station, and to have such a well-known figure on the local music scene leading our work.”