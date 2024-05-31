New programme showcasing grassroots local music comes to Bedford Radio
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first edition of The Local Music Show will be broadcast on Monday June 3rd, at 8pm. The show will play music from current Bedford-based acts, and also from artists based in nearby areas who play in Bedford. On an ongoing basis it will also include a regular gig guide for live music in Bedford, interviews with artists and other features.
Danny Barton has joined Bedford Radio as the lead presenter on The Bedford Music Show, and as the station’s Local Music Coordinator. Danny is himself a local musician, songwriter and familiar face around Bedford’s gig venues and open mic nights, including his own regular night at The Bear on the High Street.
Danny said: “I can’t wait to get started on the show! I’ll be sharing my favourite music from both chart topping success stories and up and coming acts from in and around Bedford, as well as giving you a run down of all the musical goings on in town that week. ”
Artists who would like to be featured on the station should email [email protected]. All submissions will be welcome.
Bedford Radio’s support for local music doesn’t stop on a Monday night: the station is developing a new playlist of tracks from local artists, and will be playing at least one per hour throughout the day, starting this summer.
The station’s support for grassroots local music in Bedford is a core part of Bedford Radio’s unique offer of local radio for Bedford, and shows its manifesto in action. Station Manager Martin Steers said: “We promised in our manifesto that Bedford Radio arises from the local community, and supports the local community. Providing a focal point for local music has long been one of our ambitions, so I’m delighted to welcome Danny to the station, and to have such a well-known figure on the local music scene leading our work.”
Martin added: “Anyone who would like to support us in making local radio for Bedford can vote for us with their blue token in Tesco until the end of June.”