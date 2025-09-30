New poll shows lack of public awareness in the East of England for the leading cause of death for women under 60 in the UK

Powerful new campaign aims to highlight secondary (metastatic) breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A new YouGov survey undertaken by the charity, Make 2nds Count, has shown 36% of adults in the East of England have never heard of secondary (metastatic) breast cancer and 36% don’t know what any of the signs and symptoms are, despite it being leading cause of death for UK women between the ages of 40-59. [1]

The ‘Truth Be Told’ campaign is part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and was created in recognition of Secondary (metastatic) Breast Cancer Awareness Day on October 13th.

Secondary (metastatic) breast cancer affects an estimated 61,000 people in the UK, but remains under-recognised and under-discussed. It’s an incurable form of cancer that spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body, often bringing immense emotional, physical and mental toll to patients and their families. An estimated 1,000 women in the UK die from the disease every month [2].

Figures of how many women and men are actually living with the disease are estimated because data collection is inaccurate and patchy across the UK. Audits are being attempted across some of the four nations with only Northern Ireland currently having accurate data, so that services and support can be more adequately provided.

Donna Sartain, 46, from Bedfordshire was diagnosed with de novo secondary (metastatic) breast cancer - a breast cancer that has already spread to other parts of the body at the time it is first diagnosed - in May 2020. She said: “I’d spent several years in pain and being dismissed by doctors as “too young for breast cancer” before finally being diagnosed, by which point my tumour had reached nearly six centimetres and had spread to my bones and liver. I come from a family with a history of breast cancer and as a nurse I understood the concept of cancer spreading – but experiencing it yourself is something else entirely. That’s why this campaign is so important - people need to have a better understanding of the disease.

“People think it’s curable. They don’t understand why we’re still on treatment – they expect an end date. They say, “When do you finish?” or “Are you better now?” But there is no end – I’m on lifelong treatment. I wanted to be involved in Truth Be Told because people need to see the truth. People always tell me, “You look well.” But they don’t see the internal scars – the trauma, the fatigue, the mental load. I wanted to be part of something that shows what life actually looks like when we’re not wearing the mask. I’ve never had a great body image. But since cancer, I’m proud of my body. She’s keeping me alive. And I love her. She’s amazing”

Despite the charity’s ongoing drive to improve awareness, the statistics also indicate regional uncertainty around the disease. A third (33%) of adults in the East of England believe secondary (metastatic) breast cancer can (wrongly) be cured and only 12% selected the correct range “1,000 to 1999” for the approximate number of people secondary (metastatic) breast cancer kills every month.

Make 2nds Count is a UK patient and family focused charity dedicated to supporting those affected by secondary (metastatic) breast cancer also known as ‘stage 4’ or ‘advanced breast cancer’.

Sam Dixon, CEO of Make 2nds Count, said: “’Truth Be Told’ is more than an awareness initiative – it's a movement of empowerment which aims to give hope. This disease is real, relentless – and invisible to so many. Our goal is to ensure that the voices of those living with secondary (metastatic) breast cancer in the East of England are heard, respected, and supported.

“This research shows that a high percentage of adults in the East of England have never even heard of secondary (metastatic) breast cancer even though approximately 1,000 people die UK wide every month from the disease.We’re here to change that and give a voice to the unseen struggles of this community and show their strength through our campaign.”

The poll also highlighted that:

28% of East of England adults didn’t know if men can get secondary (metastatic) breast cancer or not.

38% of East of England men didn’t know if they can get secondary (metastatic) breast cancer or not.

At the heart of Truth Be Told is a striking collection of photographic portraits, which includes Donna, by renowned Irish photographer Jennifer Willis, which give a candid look at the lived experience of those with secondary (metastatic) breast cancer and capture the strength, vulnerability, and authenticity of those individuals living with the disease in an unfiltered way.

The campaign is part of the charity’s broader vision to support people with secondary (metastatic) breast cancer live longer and better lives. It provides advice about treatment options and clinical trials, connects patients through peer-to-peer and online support groups, wellbeing activities, and retreats and funds research, supporting more than 2,000 patients a year.

