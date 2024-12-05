New policing hub opens at Bedford Bus Station to help prevent crime in town centre

A new town centre policing hub was officially opened today at Bedford bus station.

The Bedford Town Centre Policing Hub will serve as a base for community policing and patrol officers during operations in the area.

Though not a fully manned public enquiry office, the space will be used on a daily basis for the policing of the town centre.

It will also be open to the public for events such as surgeries and other pre-planned engagements. These will always be signposted on the Bedford Community Policing Team’s Facebook page, and via email messaging system BedsConnected.

The hub was officially opened by Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard. Bedford Mayor Tom Wootton, MP Mohammad Yasin and senior Bedfordshire Police officers were also at the opening, which the PCC says is core to his long-term strategy to reinvigorate community policing.

Mr Tizard said: “I know there are concerns from residents about crime issues in and around Bedford town centre and residents want to see a police presence. Opening a hub in Bedford town centre demonstrates my commitment to this.

“Local policing means engaging with communities to not only solve, but to prevent crime. It is about being proactive and working in partnership with local councils and other community organisations. And this is exactly what we’re doing.

“Supported by Bedford Borough Council, local retailers and the police, this hub will be instrumental in helping to tackle issues relating to retail crime, anti-social behaviour, and drugs.

“I’m very grateful to Bedford Borough Council for making this vicinity available and for their partnership working with Bedfordshire Police in getting this off the ground.”

The hub can also be used for holding appointments with victims of crime by prior arrangement.

Community Policing Superintendent, Hob Hoque, said: “This is fantastic use of a central space, adding additional police presence to an area of the town where we often deal with anti-social behaviour and other criminal issues. An increased police presence will not only deter criminals and vandals but will also help us in our intelligence-gathering and problem-solving efforts.

“While our main enquiry offices remain at Kempston and Luton, we will welcome residents to join us at the space for our community surgeries and ever popular surgeries."

Tom Wootton said "I'm delighted to see the opening of this new policing hub in Bedford town centre. This is a great example of partnership working between the police and the council to improve safety and security for our residents and visitors. The hub will provide a valuable resource for the community, and I encourage everyone to make use of it."

Mr Yasin said: "For many of us here in Bedford, this hub represents a valuable step towards restoring an effective police presence in the town centre, which constituents have often told me is lacking.

"I believe a clear and visible police presence is vital for fostering confidence in our police force, and I see this hub as a positive step towards revitalising true community policing in our town."