New podcast series explores support available to students

A brand new podcast series exploring support available to students has been launched by the University of Bedfordshire’s award-winning community radio station Radio LaB in collaboration with its Health & Wellbeing team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All five episodes of the podcast, EmpowerED: Success For All, are now available on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify, and explores the vital support services available to students at Bedfordshire.

Through thought-provoking conversations and real-life experiences, the podcast sheds light on how the University supports students living with ADHD, anxiety, autism, dyslexia, and sensory impairments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed with prospective students, parents, current students, staff, and the wider community in mind, the podcast aims to raise awareness, break down stigma, and highlight the University’s commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive learning environment.

Podcast recording

Lacey Carroll, Assistant Head of Student Support (Health and Wellbeing) said: “We are very committed to supporting our students here at the University of Bedfordshire to ensure they have a positive student journey where they can both succeed in their learning and learn about themselves.

“In recent years we have worked hard to make the service more accessible and provide information in a variety of formats. The podcast will help to spread awareness through students and staff, and we hope the listeners will enjoy these episodes as much as we did making them.”

Radio LaB, the University’s on-campus radio station, has edited and produced all episodes of the podcast. The award-winning station is operated primarily by student volunteers and has earned national recognition over the years, while being a hands-on environment for aspiring broadcasters to develop industry-level skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and co-ordinator of Radio LaB, added: “Working on EmpowerED: Success For All has been both a professional and personal passion of mine. Throughout my career, I’ve supported students and volunteers navigating ADHD, anxiety, autism, dyslexia and sensory impairments, and I care deeply about promoting best practice to help them thrive – so it’s been incredibly reassuring to see just how knowledgeable, compassionate and committed our Health and Wellbeing team are.

“On a personal level, these are topics that affect my own family too. It’s been a privilege to help shape and produce this series, and to know the University takes this support so seriously.”