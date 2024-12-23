New outreach vehicle delivers lifeline to Bedford’s homeless

By Matthew O'Neil Kemp
Contributor
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:53 BST
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 17:10 BST
SMART Outreach VanSMART Outreach Van
This week a new grant from National Highways will help transform support for homeless people in Bedfordshire.

Lee Galloway, National Highways Project Director on the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet Improvements, said: We created the legacy fund to leave a lasting, positive impact on the local community and truly make a difference in people’s lives. When SMART CJS applied, it was clear in their application the dedication and incredible work they do supporting homeless people in Bedford. With this funding to purchase this new welfare van, we’re proud to help them continue making a different to people’s lives and bringing hope to those who need it most.

Shirley Scotcher Interim CEO of SMART CJS, highlighted the impact of this new resource: ‘This vehicle is a game-changer for our work. With homelessness on the rise and rural rough sleeping becoming more prevalent, we now have the means to reach more people, offer more comprehensive support, and bring hope to those who often feel forgotten. This vehicle represents safety, connection, and opportunity—a chance for a new start.’

Ultimately, SMART CJS say, the Outreach Vehicle provides something even more essential: a safe, trusted, dry space where people can escape the streets, even if only for a moment.

SMART Outreach vanSMART Outreach van
SMART CJS is deeply grateful to National Highways for their generous funding. Their support ensures that SMART can continue to provide vital services to those in desperate need, particularly as winter draws closer.

For more information about SMART CJS and its outreach services, please visit www.smartcjs.org.uk.

