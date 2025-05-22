‘New machine will help fix Bedford potholes faster and more cheaply’

New cutting edge machinery is to be used to speed up pothole repairs across Bedford borough.

Repairs will also be cheaper and cause less disruption for motorists, says the council.

The machine, a Roadmender Elastomac, is a high-tech innovation that transforms recycled materials (including old car tyres) into a molten liquid which is poured directly into potholes and cracks.

Once applied, the material rapidly cools to form a tough, flexible, waterproof seal that restores the road surface in minutes instead of hours or days.

Mayor Tom Wootton looks on as potholes are repaired by new cutting edge machinery

Unlike the traditional methods that require noisy cutting, heavy excavation, compaction, and lengthy road closures, Elastomac gets the job done with minimal fuss. Roads can reopen in just 10 minutes after repairs are completed - meaning less disruption for drivers, less noise for residents.

The technology has been used successfully by Milton Keynes, Bolton, and Durham councils achieving:

> Working up to 3x faster

> Eliminating noise, dust, and vibration

> Helping roads last longer and stay safer

> Cheaper than traditional repair methods.

Mayor Tom Wootton, said: “While other councils struggle, we’re acting. Investing in smarter tech like Elastomac will save money in the long run and give residents the road standards they deserve. We’re delivering value for our residents - for taxpayers.”

Portfolio holder for environment and Independent councillor, Nicola Gribble, added: “We know how frustrating potholes are for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike. That’s why we’re investing in smarter, greener solutions to keep roads safer and smoother. The Roadmender Elastomac machine isn’t just quick—it’s sustainable, cost-effective, and cuts down disruption dramatically.

“By looking at efficient ways of working, we are showing it is possible to innovate and invest without cutting services.”