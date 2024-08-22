New grants programme launched for small local organisations
The scheme will support not-for-profit organisations running projects in Bedford Borough with an annual income up to £25,000, to apply for grants of up to £2,000.
Grants Officer Keith Johnson said: “We’re really excited to pilot this new small, pro-active community grants programme that will serve small organisations, particularly those new to funding applications, as we recognise that writing a grant application can be an unnerving experience for those who have little or no experience of doing so.
“We’ve made it really simple for organisations to apply, there are no lengthy forms to start. All we require is that you email us a few details about your organisations and what you’re seeking funding for. We will then work with you to check you fit the criteria and eligibility.
“Throughout the application process and during the lifetime of any grant, you will have a dedicated member of the grants team supporting you.”
Small grassroots not-for-profit community organisations, charities, and community interest companies (limited by guarantee only) can apply.
The Harpur Trust fund more than £1m through grants ever year to support diverse initiatives to improve people’s lives in Bedford Borough.
Find out more about the new Community Micro Grants by visiting www.harpurtrust.org.uk/mircogrants
