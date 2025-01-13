New Chair for Bedford Giving's Next Chapter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Giving, a transformative place-based giving movement to support children and young people in the borough, has appointed a new chair, Bedfordian John Lehal.

John runs his own consultancy, and advises businesses, public sector bodies and voluntary sector organisations on strategy, reputation, growth and organisational change. He also recently stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of the Labour Party.

He has been a trustee and supporter of many charities in Bedfordshire, including becoming a member of the Harpur Trust Grants Sub-Committee, and has been a leader on issues relating to equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, as well as a CEO of a national youth leadership, mentoring and employability charity, UpRising.

John will be at the helm of Bedford Giving, an innovative initiative that connects businesses, charities, and communities to create opportunities for the next generation. He will provide leadership and strategic direction to the Bedford Giving Board and work closely with its Director, to maximise the impact of its programmes.

John said: “I’ve been impressed by Bedford Giving since its launch, so I am excited to now be playing my part in the next chapter of our journey. I have spent my entire life in the town and I’m a passionate advocate for the borough, having also been very active in the community.

“Creating life chances and opportunities for young people from minoritised and marginalised backgrounds is my passion and something I have been dedicated to throughout my adult life.”

John takes over from interim Chair Kevin Bolt, a transformation and change management specialist, who played a part in designing and implementing a new operating model at bpha and was instrumental in launching Bedford Giving.

Although Bedford Giving is still in its infancy, the movement has already made a difference in transforming the lives of young people in the Borough with a mentoring and work experience programme. It has also commissioned research into mental health and free and affordable activities for young people, which will translate into projects this year focusing on these areas.

Director Paul (PK) Kellett added: “We are delighted to welcome John to Bedford Giving to play his part in improving the lives of young people. He has a very impressive track record and shares the vision and ambition of our movement.

“As we embark on the next stage of our journey, we are very fortunate to have found a leader with a strong connection to the borough, governance experience and passion to help shape the future of our work and create lasting positive outcomes for children and young people.”

For further information about Bedford Giving visit www.bedfordgiving.org.uk.