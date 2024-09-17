New care home hosts community open day in line with World Alzheimer’s Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Biddenham’s new £13 million care home is to host an open day, giving local people the opportunity to get a look inside the home and tour their first-class facilities.

Taking place from 10am – 4pm on the 21st of September, the open day will see the 60-bed care home open to the public. Visitors will be able to meet the team, tour the luxurious setting and facilities and get a taste of the hospitality on offer – including trying samples from the menu.

Michael Zinaka, Commissioning Manager at Bentley Grange, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to host this event; it is a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with our local community and display the care and services we provide to those living with us here at Bentley Grange.

“Our doors will be open to all those who are considering care options for themselves or their loved ones and anyone in the community who would just like to say hello, have a look around and meet the team!

“We hope this event will enable us to continue to build stronger relationships with our neighbours, families and the wider community.”

Bentley Grange is the latest home to be developed by the Maria Mallaband Care Group, which has almost 80 care homes across the country.

It was completed earlier this year and has since begun to welcome the first people to live in the home and enjoy the facilities and services on offer.

Visitors who choose to attend this open day will be able to tour all their luxury facilities. These include the landscaped grounds, bistro, cinema, wellness suite, beauty salon, rooftop bar and terrace, a Grandchildren’s room, as well as the multiple lounges, restaurants and seating areas. Staff will also be on hand to answer any questions about the provision which includes dementia, respite, nursing and residential care.

This open day also coincides with World Alzheimer’s Day, an annual, international event which is observed by Maria Mallaband homes across the country every year as a part of their extensive dementia support.

Micheal added:

“It’s apt that our event coincides with World Alzheimer’s Day. This date is significant for many families within our community, and we can use our open day to share our own insights and offer support and guidance for those who may need it.

“At Bentley Grange, we are passionate about our approach to dementia care and our promise to always see a person for who they are through our company-wide Dementia pledge, Always You.

“Our ethos is based on individualised care and supporting the people living with us to live well and as independently as possible, so they can continue to lead a respected, fulfilling life.

“We hope that we can not only demonstrate our truly person-centred approach to dementia care, but also raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and the impact that it can have on those who live with it and their loved ones.

MMCG’s Dementia Pledge has been developed around the key phrase, ‘Always you…’, and focuses on supporting the people living with dementia in their homes to continue to live as well and independently as possible.

Bentley Grange offers a range of innovative programs including tailored activities and therapies aimed at promoting cognitive function, social engagement, and physical well-being. Their dedicated lifestyle team works closely with each resident and their family to develop personalised care plans that reflect their interests, preferences, and life history.