Radfield Home Care Bedford & Ampthill is delighted to share the news it has recently opened a day centre in Bromham for its local community, providing a day full of activities and companionship in a warm, friendly environment for older people to enjoy.

The day centre welcomes older people in the community who can come together to enjoy a range of fun and engaging activities, a freshly cooked 2-course meal in a friendly environment every Wednesday from 10.30am until 3.30pm. Transport can be made available upon request at a small cost, depending on distances, with Care Professionals on hand.

The day centre also provides specialist support, with trained Care Professionals for people living with dementia in a safe and welcoming environment.

Activities include pampering sessions, chair exercises, sing-alongs, painting, board games, baking and cooking experiences, and much more making it a great day for all abilities.

Our clients working a team during Rainbow parachute activity.

Pam Kaur, owner and director of Radfield Home Care explains: “This is such an exciting time for the business, as we can create tailored care plans for our clients at the day centre, along with days out in the community and I can’t be more proud as to how this is providing a new experience for older people in our community and invaluable respite for families and loved ones.

"I couldn’t be more proud of what an amazing job our Care Professionals do, caring for and supporting older people with a variety of needs in such a fun environment.”

Paul, husband of a day centre client, was delighted to share with Radfield his experiences so far, with his wife attending the day centre. He said: “In March 2024 Mollie had a fall and was in hospital for five weeks which left her somewhat frail - she is much improved but remains at risk of falling. She also has dementia, so we started looking for a day-care centre which would suit her needs.

"From what we read we thought Radfield Day Care sounded suitable. We had a visit from Pam Kaur who explained what Radfield offered and the level of one-to-one support that would be available. We signed up.

Mollie celebrating her 90th Birthday with Radfield Day Centre

"Mollie now looks forward to her weekly visits to Radfield Day Care where she has been going since June 2024 and has found it to be an enjoyable experience with plenty of discussions and hands-on activities. There is ample one-to-one attention and she is well looked after both physically and intellectually.”

Paul is also very satisfied with Radfield knowing that while Mollie is there he can do whatever he wants, wherever he wants, knowing that Mollie is happy and well looked after and in safe caring hands.

Pam adds: “Mollie, our day centre client has been coming along weekly to our day centre since it opened, and we have seen how Mollie has reignited her interest in darts with the soft dart ball activities and thoroughly enjoys her freshly cooked meals with other members of the day centre, and continually shares with her husband her fond memories of the days.”

If you would like to find out a bit more about our friendly day centre, give us a call on 01234 958631. Or, alternatively, visit our website https://www.radfieldhomecare.co.uk/124/about-us