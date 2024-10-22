Nearly half East of England adults overlook digital legacy in Wills, poll finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A concerning number of adults in the East of England risk leaving grieving loved ones without access to cherished memories and vital information by neglecting to plan for their digital legacy, a new survey by Will Aid shows.

The national Will-writing campaign has revealed 44% of respondents in the East of England overlooked the critical need to include digital assets in estate planning – meaning friends and family may face significant challenges in the event of their death, including the loss of treasured photographs, and difficulties in managing financial affairs.

As the world becomes increasingly digital, our online lives leave behind an important, but often overlooked, legacy.

The rise of digital banking, cloud storage, and the prevalence of social media means that a person's online presence and assets can be just as valuable – if not more so – than their physical belongings. Yet, many individuals fail to consider this when preparing their Will, so sorting out the deceased’s estate becomes a more complicated task than it needs to be, adding stress to an already difficult time.

Michael Cressey of Hadfield Bull & Bull

Michael Cressey, from Hadfield Bull and Bull Solicitors, said: “In an age where so much of our lives are online, ensuring loved ones have access to your digital accounts after you die is crucial.

“Many people do not realise how much valuable information is stored in their email and online profiles – from financial records to cherished photographs. Failing to leave clear instructions and passwords can cause significant emotional and logistical hardship for those left behind.

“Leaving instructions for digital assets in a safe way not only ensures access to important assets but can also help loved ones manage practical matters such as closing accounts, settling bills, and even notifying institutions of the death. There are ways that you can update your online accounts with Apple iPhone by using the ‘legacy’ function in your phone settings, which will help you plan for the future.”

The annual Will Aid campaign sees solicitors across the UK volunteering their time to write Wills throughout November, making it an ideal opportunity for people to get their wishes professionally drafted in a legal document, which will help to protect their loved ones in the future.

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid Campaign Director, said: “By planning ahead, individuals can help ensure their online legacy is managed according to their wishes, and spare their loved ones from additional stress.

“This year’s Will Aid campaign is the ideal time to talk to a solicitor, and ensure their wishes are clearly documented, giving them peace of mind that their loved ones will be spared additional upset and stress in the event of their death."

Will Aid is a partnership between the legal profession and seven of the UK’s best-loved charities.

The initiative, which has been running for more than 30 years, sees participating solicitors waive their fee for writing basic Wills every November.

Instead, they invite clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid – a suggested £100 for a single basic Will and £180 for a pair of basic ‘mirror’ Wills.

Appointments are available now, and you can sign up by visiting www.willaid.org.uk

Donations to the campaign are shared by Will Aid’s partner charities, which operate both here in the UK and around the world.

For more information on Will Aid and how to get involved visit www.willaid.org.uk