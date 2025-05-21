Nearly 50,000 Brits end up paying out a fortune on emergency dentists abroad every year.

One of the UK’s leading dentists, Richard Miller-White, says everyone should have a dental check-up before jetting away — or it may cost them a lot more than their spending money.

He said: “We focus a lot on appearing physically fit before going on holiday, but Brits must also ensure they are dentally fit.

“We all like to treat ourselves on holiday but knocking back drinks and consuming a lot of sugary foods can uncover some dental nightmares.”

“Nobody likes toothache let alone in another country where seeking medical or dental treatment may be stressful. And there may also be a language barrier to make things worse.”

“Address any issues you may have before you fly away as your dental problems will still follow you.”

Emergency dentistry is expensive in foreign countries, with the likes of receiving root canal treatment in Spain costing between €200-€400 per tooth.

Common dental emergencies that can be avoided and treated at home may include:

· Lost fillings or crowns that may fall out or cause pain or sensitivity.

· Cracked or broken teeth.

· Dental infections, such as an abscess.

· Objects trapped between the teeth.

· Sudden and severe toothaches due to decay or injury.

Richard continued, “Poor oral hygiene can lead to a build-up of bacteria and cause unwanted smells. Many get embarrassed of having bad breath or bleeding gums, but it can be easily treated if you have regular check ins with a local dental clinic.”

Bad breath, also known as halitosis, is a prevalent oral health issue in the UK affecting nearly one-in-six (17%) adults.

Bleeding gums, another common oral health issue, affected 34% of adults in the past year.

The organisation is calling for Britons to consider Denplan as a way of budgeting dental costs, preventing rather than prescribing issues before they arise.

“52% of the UK population do not visit the dentist on a regular basis. Even if you have dental travel insurance, don’t let toothache ruin that holiday of a lifetime, honeymoon or your regular summer treat away,” Richard added.

Richard Miller-White has been running his own dental practice for over 30 years in Barton-le-Clay, receiving over 100 5-star reviews.