National Lottery Community Fund awards £125k to Autism Bedfordshire

Autism Bedfordshire has received £125,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

This generous funding is supporting the creation of new supported living homes specifically designed for autistic adults in Bedfordshire.

The new supported living homes have been meticulously designed with the needs of autistic individuals in mind. Key features include:

Curved walls to enhance visibility and safety within the home.

to enhance visibility and safety within the home. Private bathrooms equipped with modern appliances for each resident.

equipped with modern appliances for each resident. Smart thermostats and lighting systems that enable residents to control the temperature, brightness, and colour of their rooms.

that enable residents to control the temperature, brightness, and colour of their rooms. Skirting board radiators to eliminate the need for traditional radiators, reducing the institutional feel.

to eliminate the need for traditional radiators, reducing the institutional feel. Integrated software for a paperless environment, facilitating communication between staff, families, and residents.

for a paperless environment, facilitating communication between staff, families, and residents. Tablets in key learning environments to help residents learn new tasks.

Natalie Batchelor-Roles (Trustee), Rachel Mitchell (Funding Officer, London, South East & East Region), Emma Reade (CEO), Naomi Charlton (Data & Marketing Officer)

Representatives from The National Lottery Community Fund, Rachel Mitchell (funding officer, London, South East & East Region) and Fahad Ahmed (capital manager) visited the new homes on November 22 to observe the progress and see the innovative features in action. The visit underscored the significant positive impact this project will have on the local community and the lives of autistic adults.

Emma Reade, CEO of Autism Bedfordshire, said: "We are incredibly thankful to The National Lottery Community Fund for their support. This grant enables us to create a safe, supportive, and innovative living environment for autistic adults, helping them to live more independently in a home made for them."

The new supported living homes are part of Autism Bedfordshire's ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for autistic individuals and their families. The organisation continues to work tirelessly to provide essential services and support to the autistic community in Bedfordshire.