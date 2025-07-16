Miracle dog survives life saving 5kg tumor removal thanks to Ampthill vet

10 year old German Shepherd Bella suddenly developed a huge swelling in her tummy over a few days and stopped eating. She had displayed allergies and is a fussy eater, so over the weekend we monitored her. Monday she showed signs of illness. We booked an appointment with the vet on Wednesday morning. The Vet found an unusual mass in her abdomen. This was a shock and we came back in at 6pm for an emergency scan. After a hugely challenging 2 years, our consistent was our loyal dog Bella, 20 minutes later our world fell apart...

The scan was required and poor Bella did so well. We wanted to stay with her. This was painful and I never want to hear her pain like that again. We held her paws, a comfort she developed when she is stressed from when she was a pup at night. she would only sleep with her paw held. I glanced at the image and it doesn't take qualifications to work out seeing 12cm on the screen was not going to be good news. They took us in to the side room where we were told that this huge mass must have shifted in the last few days and descended putting it in view. But Bella had shown no signs of illness before the last few days, How could this be? We were told she needs urgent life saving intervention and without it, she will not last past 6 weeks. If we do nothing, she will die. If we do something, she has a chance. The vet was even in two minds to let her go overnight as she may bleed internally, we explained our dog had saved my wife's life, she's so obsessed with her that she detected a problem with her blood and where she indicated was scanned and the hospital found a huge DVT. So, at all costs, we were going to give her a chance.

The very next morning (Thursday) we turn up with Bella and the Vets had a surgical team ready. We paced the floor all day in a daze, we began to fear the worst. Finally the phone rang at 2.15 and we were informed Bella was in recovery, but we should be prepared for a shock. The vet had removed a huge mass. In fact, the incredible Vet Sarah at Ampthill Veterinary Centre had performed a splenectomy with a whopping 11lb tumour attached. Sarah battled mass bleeding, did more prevention over many more hours than expected. Sarah said this is the biggest mass ever removed by the vets at that practice. We went to sit with Bella in recovery with vet nurse Laura. All the staff were so caring! Together we all decided that Bella would be too stressed coming around without us, but she was critical. So we took her home and we did the vital observations to give her comfort as she has severe separation anxiety. She was so weak, she couldn't stand, even raise her head or swallow, it was really touch and go, I was braced for the worst. It took 4 of us to carry her to the garden to help her try the toilet.

5am, she grunted, pushed her front legs up and we jumped up to help her, she started to walk gingerly, very unstable and we buffered her to the garden, then she went to the toilet. We punched the air and cheered. Maybe she is going to fight back. Every single hour from that point, she improved. On Friday we spoke to vet nurse Laura and she burst out crying with happiness and relief that she made it through the night and was walking.

Bella 48 hours after her life changing surgery

We are now just one week today since diagnosis. Bella is eating well and we are carefully feeding little and often. She is acting normal and wanting to go for a walk and today we got the call from the science lab. We could not believe what we heard. The mass, was benign along with lymph glands that if successfully removed, would likely to be cured. This huge 5kg mass was likely to crush her organs, blood flow, bleed or spread. Instead, Bella, albeit not completely out of the woods, is going to get a chance to come to the beach with us again, and be back on our daily walks which help keep mummy alive.

We owe so much thanks to Sarah and all her team including Emma, Laura & Faye at Ampthill Veterinary Centre for saving Bella and giving her a chance, we are really glad of the day we were recommended to Sarah's surgery.