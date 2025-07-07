Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake Stephenson marks one year in parliament with strong local advocacy

Blake Stephenson MP speaking in the House of Commons

One year after being elected as the Conservative Member of Parliament for Mid Bedfordshire, Blake Stephenson MP has released a statement marking his first 12 months in Westminster.

After winning the seat back from Labour in a tightly fought election in July 2024, Blake has prioritised our countryside, local infrastructure, healthcare, and our rural communities. And with a background in financial services regulation and local government, he brings real-world experience and a common sense approach to his work in Parliament to re-build trust in politicians.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved so far, but I know the work is only just beginning,” said Mr Stephenson. “From fighting for local GP services to challenging unsustainable housebuilding, I’ve been focused on delivering for Mid Bedfordshire residents.”

During his first year, Mr Stephenson:

Voted in the House of Commons 177 times.

Introduced a Private Member’s Bill to strengthen flood risk planning, which passed its first reading in June 2025.

Held ministers and the local NHS accountable over delays to a promised GP surgery in Wixams.

Hosted Shadow Farming Minister Robbie Moore to discuss local agricultural challenges.

Was a vocal champion of the Universal Studios project which has now been confirmed for Mid Bedfordshire.

Hosted a round table for local business owners, with Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Mel Stride, and

Led petitions opposing inappropriate development on floodplains.

Held more than 55 surgeries, drop-in sessions and public meetings in Mid Bedfordshire

Blake continues to hold regular surgeries across the constituency and has pledged to remain a strong local voice in Westminster.

“I’ll keep standing up for our communities—whether it’s on planning reform, healthcare access, or protecting our countryside,” he added.