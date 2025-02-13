Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake Stephenson launches Thameslink survey after securing parliamentary debate on local rail services

Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake Stephenson has launched a survey on the performance of Thameslink after securing a Parliamentary debate on local rail services.

Since being elected as the local MP in July last year Blake has heard from local residents about the impact of unreliable Thameslink rail services from local stations.

He recently met with Govia Thameslink to discuss these concerns and has now been successful in applying to host a House of Commons debate on Thameslink's performance.

Blake said: "Since my election I've received a significant amount of correspondence on rail services in Mid Bedfordshire, so I have secured a House of Commons debate on the performance of Thameslink trains.

Blake Stephenson MP speaking in the House of Commons

"And I want to hear from as many local people as possible about your experiences with Thameslink so I can raise the most important issues with the Government during the debate.

"Regular, reliable train services are essential for people needing to get to work and leisure, and the standards simply haven't been good enough."