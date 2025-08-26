Mayor's Column: Asylum hotels, crime, Universal – important updates for you

Monthly column by Mayor Tom Wootton

My number one priority is the residents of Bedford - here is how I, my Executive and the Council are supporting you.

Crimestats aren’t the whole story

Despite a welcome albeit small dip in crime stats in early-August figures, it is disappointing that we have not seen more robust improvements.

Mayor Tom Wootton addresses crime in his latest column

After months of rising violence, sexual offences and criminal damage, a dip this small risks saying more about under-reporting than improvement. Wixams residents are rightly angry about the lack of action on illegal racing on the A6. I am told a petition will come to Full Council and as Mayor, I will support it. I’ve asked officers to explore every lever we have, but enforcement rests with the police and the Council’s powers here are limited.

To date too many residents continue to tell me they no longer bother reporting crime because they have lost confidence in the police force.

I will continue to work with the Bedfordshire Police to push for visible policing and rapid response over expanding back-office headcount. We need patrols in hotspots and offenders pursued and punished – without this basic need being met our streets will not get safer and the Council’s hard work will be in vain.

The blame for this must not be passed to others when things get difficult, it is a matter for the police, and it is their leadership that must improve it.

In the meantime, I will continue pressing the Police and Crime Commissioner and Chief Constable for results and accountability.

Asylum Hotels

Recently, the Conservative-led Epping Council won a High Court interim injunction forcing the Bell Hotel to cease operating inappropriately as long-term asylum accommodation.

In light of that, I’ve asked Bedford Borough Council officers to review that judgment an see how it affects us.

My position is simple - hotels should serve their intended purpose, and long-term asylum accommodation should be properly planned and located in the right places.

I’ll keep residents updated as this work progresses.

Universal

At Full Council last week, Bedford Borough Council unanimously approved its consultation response to the Universal Destinations & Experiences Special Development Order.

The response has a strong resident-first approach on parking controls, including the option to roll out Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs), active travel planning, robust noise monitoring, and potential measures to prevent an Airbnb free-for-all that could hollow out communities.

With the response now agreed, we will work with the Government and the developer to maximise all possible benefits and turn this opportunity into jobs, investment, and the best possible deal for Bedford Borough.