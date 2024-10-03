Mayor of Kempston meets homeowners at new retirement community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week the Mayor of Kempston visited a brand-new retirement community on Manor Drive in Kempston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newells, which offers 60 stylish, age-exclusive one, two and three-bedroomed apartments, hosted the mayor’s visit with refreshments and light bites in the beautifully appointed restaurant and lounge.

The Mayor of Kempston, Councillor Nawaz, who received a tour of The Newells, commented: “I enjoyed meeting a group of homeowners who have moved into The Newells, and can see that there’s already a real sense of community with plenty of social events and activities taking place. Socialising as part of a community is critical to combating isolation and loneliness. I was particularly impressed with the quality of the facilities too from the restaurant, the coffee lounge and the landscaped gardens, to the beautiful apartments. I’ve never seen a retirement community with a hair salon and an activities studio on site. It’s such a good idea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Holyoak, Senior Sales Manager for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Mayor of Kempston to meet some of our homeowners and to find out more about retirement living. Our retirement communities are designed to empower the older generation to live a long, happy and healthy life in a safe and secure environment with activities, communal facilities and beautiful private gardens.

Garry Lewis, Councillor Nawaz and Phil Holyoak at The Newells

“Health and well-being are at the heart of everything we do. We want our homeowners to thrive and feel their best, whilst spending more time doing the things they love. We focus on creating positive experiences for all our homeowners, and that goes way beyond the bricks and mortar of our apartments. We know that the most important things that make our homeowners really feel at home are having a good circle of friends, connections with like-minded neighbours and a sense of belonging.”

The Newells offers the best of both worlds. Homeowners can enjoy the privacy of their own peaceful and spacious apartment and use the communal facilities as an extension of their own home. They can spend time in the leafy gardens (maintained by an expert team of gardeners), relax in the hair salon and therapy suite, catch up with friends and neighbours in the coffee lounge and homeowners’ lounge, and enjoy a daily menu of freshly cooked dishes in the restaurant.

Lesley, who moved to The Newells in November, said: “I’ve spoken to my friends here and we all started to sleep better after we moved in. It’s the security and the fact that there’s a duty manager on site 24 hours a day. I’ve already made good friends with the other homeowners. We laugh a lot. I have a much better social life since I moved here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are plenty of things to join if you want to. It's entirely your choice. We have a chair yoga group on Thursday mornings, games evenings, quizzes, movie nights and we all tend to get together for Sunday lunch. Every time I bring a friend round, they say, ‘Oh, this is like a lovely hotel.’ And if I ask them where they’d like to go for lunch, they always prefer to come to the restaurant here.”

The coffee lounge also houses a beautiful bar so homeowners can enjoy a glass of wine or beer with friends in the evening, and there’s a guest suite, with en-suite, for visiting friends and family who wish to stay overnight.

The 24-hour on-site support team provide added peace of mind and, if needed, optional personal care packages are available. In addition to this, there is a sophisticated emergency call system and a security video entry system to manage access.

All apartments include quality, fully fitted kitchens with integrated appliances. Many feature en-suite shower rooms as well as separate bathrooms, and most have a private patio area or walk-out balconies overlooking the beautifully landscaped gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Adlington Retirement Living communities have been crowned Scheme of the Year at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards, and the business was named Developer of the Year 2022.

Four of Adlington’s communities have also won Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for the Best Retirement Development at the WhatHouse? Awards, the UK housebuilding’s most prestigious event.