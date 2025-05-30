Mayor called out over criticism of tackling crime in Bedford town centre​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Mayor Tom Wootton has come under fire over his criticism of policing in Bedford town centre.

The row centres on a scathing letter to the Chief Constable, in which the mayor states Bedford and Kempston town centres “are under siege” by crime.

He also claimed the borough “is facing a “public order crisis” - which he believed Bedfordshire Police is “failing to contain”.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said he was “surprised” by the tone of the Mayor’s letter.

John Tizard, Bedfordshire Police & Crime Commissioner

And John Tizard, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has also hit back stating the Mayor’s suggestions that Bedford might be treated less fairly than other local authority areas, ‘was both wrong and damaging’.

He stated in a letter to the Mayor: "I respect, your right and indeed duty to advocate strongly for Bedford Borough and to press for additional police resources. This is what I would expect from you as Mayor.

“However, your suggestion that Bedford might be treated less fairly than other local authority areas, is both wrong and damaging,

“As we agreed at our meeting, the town centre challenges in Bedford cannot be resolved by any one agency operating alone and we should work together. “Therefore, I was very disappointed to see your social media post about policing in Bedford town centre and our recent meeting with the Chief Constable.

“I hope you will respect the Chief Constable's professional commitment to ensure adequate and appropriate policing across Bedford Borough. Equally I would hope that you will respect my commitment to treating every part of our county equitably.

He added: “The town centre challenges in Bedford cannot be resolved by any one agency operating alone.

“This applies to issues of crime and anti-social behaviour as much as it does to infrastructure investment and economic recovery. Addressing crime and anti-social behaviour requires effective policing but is also requires council activity such as the deployment of enforcement teams.

“We both know that public agencies including the police and the council face significant financial pressures. Both are focused on serving the same public, and with tight budgets we must work together with vigour and focus.

"It should be noted that other councils allocate more resources to this than your council does to community and town centre safety. Whilst I understand your financial situation, I would ask you to consider how you can contribute to collaborative action.

"The police will step up their activity. In line with the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, the Chief Constable and 1 are committed to increasing the number and visibility of community officers in Bedford and across the county.”

Mr Tizard faced questions at an extraordinary meeting of the Police and Crime Panel next week (Wednesday, June 4) which has now been cancelled.

The meeting had been called to consider the mayor’s letter to Bedfordshire’s Chief Constable.

Panel members also wanted to seek clarification on £8.5 million in loans taken out by Bedfordshire Police since December, according to Public Works Loan Board data.

