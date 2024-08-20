Marston Moretaine care home introduces dementia friendly barbers for residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blakelands Lodge care home in Marston Moretaine, operated by HC-One, is excited to announce the addition Dementia Friendly Barbers for its residents.

This new service aims to provide a familiar and comfortable experience once a month for the gentlemen living at the care home.

Dementia Friendly Barber, Cordelle Cabey, said, ‘Dementia Friendly Barbers and our Barber Therapy is there to provide as many men in care with lasting experiences as possible - it’s a pleasure to see the joy our service brings to the men at Blakelands Lodge.’

The introduction of the Dementia Friendly Barbers reflects Blakelands Lodge's commitment to providing personalised and high-quality care for its residents.

Salon at Blakelands Lodge

James Eeles-Feeney, Home Manager at Blakelands Lodge, emphasizes the importance of maintaining independence and enjoyment for residents, stating,

‘We’re absolutely delighted to be able to offer Dementia Friendly Barbers’ services to our residents. This service will not only help residents look and feel their best, but also provide a sense of normalcy and routine.

Dementia Friendly Barbers have already made a huge impact on the wonderful men who live here at Blakelands Lodge, and after all, our men deserve as much pampering as our ladies!’

To find out more about Blakelands Lodge, call 01234 862 629 or email [email protected].

Blakelands Lodge is a residential and dementia care home operated by HC-One. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Blakelands Lodge is welcoming new residents for short- and long-term placements with a unique all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their families.