Marston Moretaine care home enjoys Harvest surprise from local school

Children from Marston VC Lower School gifted a Harvest Festival hamper to the residents at Blakelands Lodge care home, full of sweet treats for everyone to enjoy.

The Blakelands Lodge residents were thrilled to receive such a generous gift and couldn’t wait to dig in. James Eeles-Feeney, the Home Manager at Blakelands Lodge, said,

‘We were delighted to receive this lovely gift from the children and teachers at the school. Community spirit has always been at the heart of our care home, and it’s moments like these where we feel so lucky to be part of such an inclusive neighbourhood.’

Co-Headteachers at Marston VC Lower School, Nicky Straccia and Amanda Watts, added,

‘Our school has been focusing on the value of generosity during the autumn term, and this was a wonderful way to celebrate at the time of Harvest. We hope all at Blakelands Lodge enjoy the treats!’

Residents at Blakelands Lodge hope to see children from the school and others in the community at their annual Christmas Fayre on Thursday 14th November from 13:00 until 17:00. All are welcome to browse craft and gift stalls, enjoy live entertainment, festive food stalls and much more. Entry is free of charge.

To find out more, call 01234 862 629 or email [email protected].

Blakelands Lodge is a residential and dementia care home operated by HC-One. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Blakelands Lodge is welcoming new residents for short- and long-term placements with a unique all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their families.